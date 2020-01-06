Asthana to represent Lko at kavi sammelan in Delhi

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 23:18 IST

LUCKNOW Comic poet Sarvesh Asthana would be representing Lucknow at the Kavi Sammelan organized by the All-India Hindi Akademi at Lal Qila in New Delhi on January 10.

The event is organized to mark Republic Day celebrations every year.

A recipient of Kaka Hathrasi Award and Yash Bharti Award, Asthana has toured many other countries to popularize Hindi poetry.

“Swami Vivekananda is my idol and I am proud that I will be representing Lucknow at Lal Qila,” he said.

He added, “The state capital is becoming a hub of Hindi literature. That’s why poets like Pankaj Prasoon, Mukul Mahan etc are always in demand.”

One thing which hurts Hindi literature is lack of money for writers, thinkers and poets. This could hurt the prospects of Hindi literature in Lucknow, said Asthana.

“In this era when people prefer reading books on the internet, Lucknow writers are coming out with more books in Hindi on a variety of subjects. This proves Lucknow has readers,” he emphasized.

Born on September 10, 1966 in Hardoi, Sarvesh Asthana has written around six books. He also works for slum kids and has established ‘Khilona Bank’ for them.

Under this initiative, he distributes toys to those kids who don’t have the money to spend on toys.