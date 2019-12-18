At 13.2 degrees, coldest day of season so far

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 22:36 IST

LUCKNOW The state capital recorded the coldest day of the season so far on Wednesday with the maximum temperature plummeting to 13.2 degrees Celsius due to dry icy winds. The minimum was 10.6 degrees.

The difference between day and night temperatures narrowed down to 2.6 degrees Celsius.

This was due to overcast and foggy conditions that gripped the city for the entire day, said weatherman JP Gupta.

On Tuesday, the day temperature was 14.7°C, which was nine degrees below normal while the minimum was 11.7°C.

The Met department predicted dense fog at isolated places over the state. Cold day conditions were likely at a few places in eastern Uttar Pradesh, said Gupta.

Lucknow and adjoining areas were likely to witness shallow to moderate fog with generally cloudy sky later on. Maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 16 degrees and 9 degrees Celsius respectively.

Cold wave conditions intensified in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj, following last week’s heavy rainfall in several parts of the state.

Basti and Churk remained the coldest in the state with minimum temperatures of 7 and 7.1 degrees Celsius respectively.