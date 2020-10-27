e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / At 24, new infections go down further in Ludhiana

At 24, new infections go down further in Ludhiana

The previous low was on October 19 when a total of 28 positive cases were reported.

cities Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
(AP)
         

The number of new infections went down further with just 24 cases being reported on Monday. However, one more death took the toll 829.

The previous low was on October 19 when a total of 28 positive cases were reported.

The district currently has 207 active cases.

The deceased is a 63-year-old woman of Harpal Nagar who was suffering from hypothyroidism and depression and was admitted at a private hospital in the city.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said that till date, 46,579 persons have been kept under home quarantine in the district and at present, the number of such persons is 1, 096. On Monday, 75 persons were sent for home quarantine.

top news
Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
‘Worried about bowling resources in Ishant, Bhuvi’s absence’: Aakash Chopra
‘Worried about bowling resources in Ishant, Bhuvi’s absence’: Aakash Chopra
‘Abductor’ boards train with 3-year-old toddler, turns out to be her father
‘Abductor’ boards train with 3-year-old toddler, turns out to be her father
On the moon, water everywhere and not a drop to drink yet
On the moon, water everywhere and not a drop to drink yet
UK judge rejects Nirav Modi’s bail request. It was his sixth
UK judge rejects Nirav Modi’s bail request. It was his sixth
After Trump’s ‘filthy India air’ remark, PM Modi highlights carbon emissions
After Trump’s ‘filthy India air’ remark, PM Modi highlights carbon emissions
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar PollIndia Covid 19 TallyNEET MDS 2021Dilip RayBigg Boss 14 written updateKKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In