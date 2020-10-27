At 24, new infections go down further in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:07 IST

The number of new infections went down further with just 24 cases being reported on Monday. However, one more death took the toll 829.

The previous low was on October 19 when a total of 28 positive cases were reported.

The district currently has 207 active cases.

The deceased is a 63-year-old woman of Harpal Nagar who was suffering from hypothyroidism and depression and was admitted at a private hospital in the city.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said that till date, 46,579 persons have been kept under home quarantine in the district and at present, the number of such persons is 1, 096. On Monday, 75 persons were sent for home quarantine.