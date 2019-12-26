Ludhiana sees coldest December day in 5 yrs

cities

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 22:44 IST

The maximum temperature recorded in the city on Thursday was 9.8°C, making it the coldest December day since 2014.

This was the day temperature, which plunged to 6.4°C by the evening.

But, this was not the only record broken in this season as on Wednesday, the city had shivered at 8.6°C, which the PAU school of climate change called coldest in last 50 years.

There was no respite from freezing cold conditions on Thursday as strong winds, especially during the evening, added to the woes of people.

As per Dr KK Gill, professor of agricultural meteorology, it was not an unusual phenomenon.

“Of late, the month of December has been sunny as compared to January, when colder conditions prevail. This year, the process has come in advance, largely due to western disturbance and snowfall at higher reaches. During the 70s, the cold wave use to hit the region during December, but in the past couple of decades, we have witnessed January being the coldest,” Prof Gill said.

As per the data shared by PAU, the lowest temperature December witnessed was 17.4°C in 2018, 14.5°C in 2017, 17.6°C in 2016, 17°C in 2015, 9°C in 2014 and 12.8°C in 2013.

According to senior medical officer (SMO) Avinash Jindal, no more deaths due to cold were reported either on Wednesday or Thursday.

However, the civic body swung into action a day after it was highlighted that 10 people have succumbed to cold wave.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said he would visit the night shelters to check the facilities being provided to the poor and homeless.