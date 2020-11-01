e-paper
Home / Cities / At least 1.79 lakh students remain absent for SPPU final year exams

At least 1.79 lakh students remain absent for SPPU final year exams

cities Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 21:17 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

PUNE As many as 1,79,089 students remained absent for the final year exams of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and its affiliated colleges according to the varsity administration.

The final year exams started from October 12 and till now 10,87,739 students have appeared for various subjects exams through online and offline mode.

According to the information given by the SPPU administration, for the final year examination, a total of 12,69,478 students were expected to appear for the exams. Out of which 9,78,472 students appeared for online and 1,09,267 students appeared for offline exams. The total percentage of students appearing for exams is 97.84 per cent. Whereas 1,79,089 students remained absent for these exams till now.

The university has now planned to conduct re-examination of such students who were not able to attend the exams due to any reason on November 5, 6 and 7.

The students have blamed the SPPU for mismanagement during the exams.

“Students are facing difficulties while giving the examination and it is a failure of SPPU administration for not conducting the exams properly,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, president, Students Helping Hand organisation.

“We have repeatedly raised several issues which students are facing while writing the exams online and offline, but no corrective measures were taken by the university administration. Now we hope that in the re-examination not a single error will be there and students are helped by the SPPU.” said Kuldeep Ambekar, president of Students Helping Hand organisation.

Prof N S Umrani, pro-vice-chancellor, SPPU, said, “We have checked all the complaints sent by the students in detail. We will be conducting re-examination on November 5, 6 and 7 of all those students who have faced any kind of difficulty while writing the exam online and offline. ”

The final year exams are being conducted for 3,300 subjects for which 2.5 lakh students have enrolled themselves. For the offline exams, 113 centres have been identified where the physical exams were conducted in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. These exams are of 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) for a duration of one hour.

