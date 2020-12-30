e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Home / Cities / At third town hall, Kejriwal promises pollution-free Delhi in five years

At third town hall, Kejriwal promises pollution-free Delhi in five years

cities Updated: Dec 30, 2019 21:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

Addressing his third town hall meeting, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government would make Delhi free of air pollution in another five years if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power again.

As part of its ongoing campaign for the upcoming Delhi polls, AAP is organising seven such town halls between December 26 and January 7 – one in each of Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha constituencies. All of them are to be addressed by Kejriwal. These meeting comprise discussions on the party’s “report card” released earlier this month, followed by question-and-answer sessions.

In the previous two town halls, the CM had spoken about making Delhi one of the cleanest cities in the world, reducing traffic congestion, making tap water more accessible and continuing its current schemes — such as subsidies on water and electricity and free rides for women in public buses – in its next term.

“Pollution decreased by 25% in the last five years; we aim to make Delhi pollution-free in the next five years,” said Kejriwal, who is also AAP’s national convener, at Monday’s town hall in north-east Delhi’s Durgapuri.

The CM was responding to a person who asked him how long Delhi residents would have to continue wearing anti-pollution masks in winters.

The event, organised in an open area with a makeshift tent, was attended by around 1,000 people comprising men, women, students, businessmen, young professionals and elderly residents.

“Delhi has seen immense development in terms of industrial and technical growth but despite that pollution has decreased by 25% in the last five years. Earlier, power cut was a major issue and around 6 lakh generators were used. There are no power cuts and generators are not in use, which reduced smoke and pollution,” he said.

He said, “Secondly, we have carried out tree plantation on around 1,100 acres of land across Delhi, which has majorly decreased pollution in the city. Third, The central government has constructed the East-West Peripheral Highway on the outskirts of Delhi, which has reduced the number of trucks and goods carriers bypassing Delhi at nights. This has led to reduced pollution levels in the city. Through your support, we aim to make Delhi pollution-free in the next five years.”

top news
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat appointed first Chief of Defence Staff
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat appointed first Chief of Defence Staff
Not demanded anything, says Raut who skipped Thackeray’s cabinet expansion
Not demanded anything, says Raut who skipped Thackeray’s cabinet expansion
Fire at reception area of PM’s Lok Kalyan Marg home, brought under control
Fire at reception area of PM’s Lok Kalyan Marg home, brought under control
5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration
5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration
Odisha IAS officer arrested for allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh bribe
Odisha IAS officer arrested for allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh bribe
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
On New Year’s Eve, Ola to deploy ‘Safety Scouts’ in seven cities
On New Year’s Eve, Ola to deploy ‘Safety Scouts’ in seven cities
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
trending topics
Anti-CAA protestDelhiSourav GangulyAmitabh BachchanAnti-defection law

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities