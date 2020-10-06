e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Atal Tunnel holds strategic significance: Himachal CM

Atal Tunnel holds strategic significance: Himachal CM

In a statement, the CM said that Manali-Leh-Ladakh Road has a strategic significance and, the Atal Tunnel would facilitate faster mobilisation of troops and supplies to the borders of the country

cities Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

Chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that the Atal Tunnel Rohtang, which was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, renders a strategic advantage to the armed forces of the country by providing year-long connectivity to border areas.

In a statement, the CM said that Manali-Leh-Ladakh Road has a strategic significance and, the Atal Tunnel would facilitate faster mobilisation of troops and supplies to the borders of the country. Thakur said that the all-weather tunnel would also be a blessing for the people of Lahaul and Spiti district, as it would help them remain connected with the rest of the country throughout the year.

“For tourists, the 9.02 km long tunnel would shorten the distance from Manali to Lahaul and Spiti districts by several kilometers,” he added.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the tunnel would give a boost to tourism development in the Lahaul valley.

The CM said that the reduction in travel time would also help farmers of the valley transport their produce easily to the market.

He said that now their precious crops like peas, broccoli, and potatoes would no longer rot in trucks before reaching Kullu and other markets.

Essential commodities like petrol and vegetable supplies would also be available throughout the year, he added.

top news
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
‘If Andhra does not stop...’: KCR during meet on Krishna water sharing
‘If Andhra does not stop...’: KCR during meet on Krishna water sharing
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: Lomror’s dismissal braces Mumbai Indians
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: Lomror’s dismissal braces Mumbai Indians
Bihar Assembly Elections: BJP releases first list of 27 candidates
Bihar Assembly Elections: BJP releases first list of 27 candidates
4-nation Quad gets cemented at Tokyo meet, sends stern message to China
4-nation Quad gets cemented at Tokyo meet, sends stern message to China
‘Bengal recorded over 200 rapes, more than 600 kidnappings in August’: Guv
‘Bengal recorded over 200 rapes, more than 600 kidnappings in August’: Guv
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In