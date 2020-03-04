e-paper
ATM thief caught in the act in Chakan

ATM thief caught in the act in Chakan

cities Updated: Mar 04, 2020 20:53 IST
PUNE: A man was identified as Rahul Kumar Roy, 32, a resident of Nanekarwadi, Khed was produced in a local court and remanded to two days in police custody, for attempting for hack open and steal cash from an ATM. 

The incident happened at 2:56am on Tuesday at the HDFC bank ATM at the Dnyanraj Complex, where Roy lives. 

 He had managed to crack the first layer of metal open with a sharp weapon, according to police. 

 "As the first layer was broken, alarms went off and he panicked. The police were nearby and responded quickly. They found him immediately," said police sub-inspector Vishal Dandage of Chakan police station, who is investigating the case. 

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Navnath Uttar Kanse, 37, a resident of Darekar Niwas in the Dighi Bharat Matanagar area of Pune. He is the security head of the agency that looks after ATM security for HDFC. 

 A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chakan police station in Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdiction.

