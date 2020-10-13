Attack on Punjab BJP chief: Party workers stage protest outside DC office in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 21:49 IST

The district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday staged protests outside the deputy commissioner’s office to condemn the attack on state BJP president Ashwani Sharma.

Sharma was manhandled and his car damaged while he was crossing Cholang toll plaza in Hoshiarpur district on Monday.

Dubbing the incident as most “unfortunate“, the party leaders and workers said that the Congress was responsible for this “cheap tactic” and for petty political gains it was indulging in the “amoral practice of destroying the very fabric of the state”.

“The ruling Congress government in the state is responsible for the recent attacks on the offices of BJP in Amritsar and Ludhiana. No action or arrests have been made of those who indulged in this hooliganism,” stated the party’s state vice-president Parveen Bansal.

Party leader, Sunil Moudgil said that Congress is famous for practicing the “divide and rule” policy and is indulging in misleading the people of the state.

“The BJP will never stoop down to amoral politics and will stand committed to safeguard the interests of the state and was capable of countering any mischief by the Congress,” he said.

Moudgil claimed that Ashwani Sharma is not intimidated and will continue to work and travel fearlessly in the state.