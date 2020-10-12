Attack on youth: Two held for murder bid in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 22:43 IST

A week after a 26-year-old youth was shot at in Haibowal, the police on Monday arrested two persons and recovered three country-made pistols and seven cartridges from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Shubham Sonu, 19, of Civil City and Gurwinderpal Singh, 20, of New Kundanpuri. According to the police, the accused attacked Saurav Sharma at the Thapar Colony area following an old rivalry.

Joint Commissioner of Police (City) Bhagirath Singh Meena said that about a year ago, Saurav had indulged in a fight with Shubham’s friend and when he intervened in the matter and tried to pacify the duo, Saurav thrashed him. In order to avenge the incident, Shubham hatched a conspiracy to kill him, said Meena.

“Over 15 days before executing their plan, the accused had procured three illegal pistols from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh for ₹5,000 each. He involved Gurwinderpal in the crime. Shubham claimed that he had planned to take Saurav to an isolated place, thrash him and threaten him with a weapon, but when he refused to come with them, Shubham opened fire at him from close range. Saurav had suffered a bullet injury in his stomach. He was rushed to a hospital,” said Meena.

“After the incident, the accused kept changing their locations to avoid arrest,” he added.

The accused on October 5, had opened fire at Saurav Sharma, of Thapar Colony of Haibowal outside his house, when Sharma along with his friend was standing there, after returning from the gym.

Both the accused are unemployed. The police are also investigating their past criminal record.