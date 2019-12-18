AU to have multi-million, multipurpose academic complex

cities

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 01:14 IST

PRAYAGRAJ Allahabad University (AU) is all set to start the construction of a state-of-the-art multipurpose academic complex worth Rs 370 million (Rs 37 crore) with an objective to boost the on-campus infrastructure.

The new complex will be constructed at the NCC ground of the varsity located at Chaitham Lines, informed university officials. The construction work has already been allotted to a firm and work is expected to kick-start soon, they added.

AU public relation officer Chitranjan Kumar said that the aim was to get the planned facility ready as soon as possible so that it could be used for the benefit of students at the earliest. In the two-floor building, the university administration has also planned a well-embellished modern auditorium—a facility that the central university has been lacking till now.

Besides modern classrooms and lecture halls equipped with modern teaching aids, the proposed new building will also have a high-tech library besides its own parking space. Officials of the university claim that the AU vice-Chancellor Prof RK Hangloo was personally supervising the infrastructure development mission of the institution.

Soon after taking charge in December 2015, the VC had announced his intention of getting a modern auditorium constructed in the university. But finally, the work on it is expected to begin now.

The proposed building would be built in an area of 127x75 sq metre and the university plans to get it ready in a way that it reflects the varsity’s forward looking progressive approach. This new building is in addition to the university’s plans to provide an infrastructure fillip to its main and most crowded of the campuses by building new lecture halls, reading rooms and a new hostel by investing worth Rs 1 billion (Rs 100 crore).

For the mission, the university administration has got a detailed proposal prepared by experts and has already sent it to the Centre seeking its approval and requisite funds.