Aujla’s demand of declaring GNDU as central varsity is anti-Punjab: AAP

cities

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:43 IST

Aam Aadmi Party (Majha zone) president Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday said Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla’s demand to declare the Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) as a central university is ‘illogical and anti-Punjab’.

“The GNDU was established on the 500th birthday of Guru Nanak Dev ji. The people of Punjab, especially those living in the border belt of Majha region are proud that they have a university, which is dedicated towards research and promotion of Guru Nanak’s ideology. However, Gurjeet Aujla’s demand to declare it a central university has hurt sentiments of the Punjabi community.”

“His statement raises concerns as he had already endorsed the controversial statement of Punjabi singer Gurdas Mann regarding acceptance of Hindi as a national language. He has some hidden agenda of promoting the ideology of RSS. Instead of demanding the conversion of GNDU to central university, Aujla should have demanded financial assistance from the Centre,” he said.

While addressing public at the groundbreaking ceremony of IIM on October 7, Aujla had told Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal that GNDU should get the status of a central university.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 23:43 IST