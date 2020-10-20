e-paper
Aundh bridge to be shut for over two months as PMC constructs parallel bridge

Aundh bridge to be shut for over two months as PMC constructs parallel bridge

cities Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 20:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Pune: The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) will begin construction of a bridge parallel to the existing Aundh-Sangvi bridge. Hence, a closure of the existing bridge till January 6, 2021, has been announced.

The PCMC traffic police issued a notification on Monday, which read: “Bridge towards Aundh from the Dhore Patil subway will be completely shut. An alternative route suggested is the Rajiv Gandhi bridge towards Aundh or from Rakshak Nagar chowk towards Pimple Nilakh then Baner”.

The closure is likely to cause traffic congestion on the above roads.

People traveling towards Sangvi or Wakad from Aundh will now have to take either the Bhale chowk-Parihar chowk-Rishi Malhotra chowk-Rajiv Gandhi bridge route; or the Bhale chowk-Nagras road-Ambedkar Setu Marg route.

