Authority to reverify Amrapali buyer documents

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:02 IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority said it will start a drive to reverify Amrapali Sapphire homebuyers at the housing society in Sector 45 at 10am Thursday. On August 21, the authority had verified the documents of 600 homebuyers by setting up camps so that flat registries can be started, as directed by the Supreme Court. But now the authority will reverify documents on the orders of the court receiver.

As per Supreme Court’s July 23 order, the court receiver is controlling the Amrapali Group projects and completing formalities of flat registration along with the Noida authority.

“This time, we will verify original documents related to each flat. Now, we have requested buyers to bring original documents of their respective flat. Once verification is done, flat registrations are likely to start from Friday,” said Rajesh Kumar, officer on special duty, Noida authority.

The authority officials said in the camps on August 21, they had only verified the photocopies of documents.

There are around 10,000 homebuyers, who are staying in Silicon City in Sector 76, Princely Estate in Sector 76, Zodiac in Sector 119, Platinum in Sector 119 and Eden in Sector 50. All these buyers have to execute flat registries to transfer the property title to their names from the builder. There will be tripartite lease deed to transfer the flat ownership. As per Supreme Court order, the control of the company is in the hands of the court receiver, instead of the builder. So, now the representative of the court receiver will be a lessee, while the second party will be the Noida authority and the third party will be flat buyer.

The documents to be verified are flat buyer’s agreement, allotment letter, possession letter, and no dues certificate. In case of a transfer from original allottee, the registered documents of such transfers or documents issued by Amrapali should be provided. If original documents are not available, then a bona fide reason for that (such as the papers are with banks) should be given and an attested document to that effect should be provided.

“After re-verification, we will plan a schedule for flat registration, beginning with the buyers in Sapphire project. We will set up camps project by project to verify documents and plan the registration schedule. We are likely to start registrations from Friday,” Kumar said.

The authority will publish the registration schedule on its website. The Supreme Court had asked the authority to carry out flat registrations within a month. But even after 50 days, the process is yet to start.

“The first notification from court receiver came after almost 50 days after the apex court order. The notification gave us some clarity on the documents required for verification of ownership and dues. As we have already lost 50 days, it should be the endeavour of the court receiver and Noida officials to complete verification process expeditiously, which would enable flat buyers to get registration of flats done,” RK Shrivastava, former president of Amarapali Sapphire apartment owners association, said.

Court receiver R Venkataramani refused comment on the issue.

