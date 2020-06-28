e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Auto gang member who stole Hoshiarpur trader’s ₹2 lakh arrested

Auto gang member who stole Hoshiarpur trader’s ₹2 lakh arrested

Ludhiana police have recovered Rs 1.7 lakh in cash and a three-wheeler that was used in the crime from him.

cities Updated: Jun 28, 2020 01:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A member of a three-wheeler gang, who had thrown out a Hoshiarpur trader from a running auto, landed in police net on Saturday.

Police have recovered Rs 1.7 lakh in cash and a three-wheeler that was used in the crime from him.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar of Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Model Town, while his accomplice, who is at large, is Sabi.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1) Deepak Pareek said the police arrested the accused from Salem Tabri following a tip-off.

He said on June 25, Tarsem Lal Jain, 52, a trader from Jain Colony, Hoshiarpur, had hailed an auto at Jalandhar Bypass to reach Clock Tower. There was already a passenger in the vehicle.

Jain soon realised that the passenger slashed his pocket and nicked Rs 2 lakh in cash from it. When he realised the theft, he was thrown out of the moving auto, before the accused fled.

On his complaint, an FIR under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified accused at the Salem Tabri police station.

The ADCP said Sanjay was drug addict and confessed to his involvement in three such incidents. They were working to nab his accomplice.

top news
China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin: US NSA O’Brien
China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin: US NSA O’Brien
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
US sees record Covid-19 cases in a day, officials regret reopening move
US sees record Covid-19 cases in a day, officials regret reopening move
Bridge collapses near India-China border, new one built within 5 days
Bridge collapses near India-China border, new one built within 5 days
Lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from July 5, night curfew timings changed
Lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from July 5, night curfew timings changed
6 killed after lightning strikes at 2 places in Bengal’s Murshidabad district
6 killed after lightning strikes at 2 places in Bengal’s Murshidabad district
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance under new tax regime: CBDT
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance under new tax regime: CBDT
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In