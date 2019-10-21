Awareness, tech can turn farming profitable, says UP CM

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:18 IST

Insisting that farming was not a loss-making venture, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that a little more awareness and use of technology could help turn agriculture into a profitable venture.

He said his government was working in that direction only.

The CM was speaking at the inauguration function of the fifth edition of the Farmers’ Millennium School at his 5, KD official residence here.

The holding of Farmers Millennium School, he said, was one of important tools to educate farmers to help them double their income.

Under the Millennium Farmers School, which the CM said had now got an international recognition with a foreign company becoming a partner in the effort, around 10 lakhs farmers are invited at primary and junior high schools all over the state and agriculture scientists and officers of the agriculture and the allied departments brief them about the government schemes for them.

The officials also offer tips on producing more with less input to farmers.

The CM said there was the need for the farmers for growing from ‘utpadak’ (producers) to ‘uddhami’ (entrepreneurs).

He assured the farmers that government will take of them in all aspects, right from making quality seeds available to them to providing the market for their produce.

“There are already a lot of central and government schemes all aimed at increasing farmers’ income and the positive results have already started coming with the state breaking all the previous records of food grain production at 604 lakh MT this year,” he stated. He said his government was would bring 17 lakh hectares of additional land under the purview of irrigation by December.

He exhorted the agriculture universities to reach out to farmers and help them better understand the technical know-how about the farm sector.

The CM also asked the officials to select a block in any district and try to motivate all the farmers there to do organic farming and assure them of technical support and market for their products.

The CM handed over tractor keys one each to half-a-dozen chairpersons to five different women self-help groups working in villages. He also launched a Farmers Millennium School mobile app on the occasion.

Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi enumerated on government schemes being run for farmers. He called upon farmers to participate in the Millennium Farmers School programme and get benefitted from experts’ advice. The school will be held from October 21 to October 24 in the first phase and from November 4 to November 7 in the next phase.

Among others present on the occasion were animal husbandry minister, Laxmi Narayan, chief secretary, RK Tiwari and principal secretary, agriculture, Amit Mohan.

