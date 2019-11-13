e-paper
B Ed student jumps off tempo due to harassment

  Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

 A 24-year-old Bed student was allegedly harassed in a moving tempo in Bakshi Ka Talab area on Wednesday and ultimately jumped off the vehicle in fear. The tempo driver escaped from the spot but police have launched a hunt to nab him.

Locals who saw the student jumping took her to hospital for first aid. The woman told cops that the tempo driver misbehaved throughout the 14-kilometre stretch from Khadra in Hasanganj to Bakshi Ka Talab.

Though she was not alone all the way, the driver was undeterred by the presence of other passengers in the tempo. “He kept looking at me in the side mirror,” she said, adding, “Near BKT, I wanted to deboard but the driver accelerated and I had no option but to jump out.”

She alleged that the tempo driver was continuously playing obscene songs and making indecent gestures , so that she was forced to jump out of the moving vehicle when it slowed down near BKT town area. She said the driver also asked for her mobile number.

The woman added that she shouted for help near Bakshi ka Talab but no one heard her due to loud music. Inspector Amarnath Verma said the complaint had been received and a case was registered against the unknown driver. Search was on to arrest him, Verma said .

 

 

