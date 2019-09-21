Babri demolition case: Court tells CBI to produce Kalyan on Sept 27

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:42 IST

LUCKNOW: The special CBI court on Saturday ordered the CBI to produce BJP leader Kalyan Singh in court on September 27 in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Till recently Kalyan had immunity from criminal proceedings in the case of Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid demolition on December 6, 1992, as he was holding constitutional post of governor of Rajasthan. But on September 3, his tenure as governor ended.

On Saturday, district judge SK Yadav, who is also special CBI judge, passed an order to summon Kalyan in the court even after the CBI failed to produce any written proof to ascertain that Singh is no more governor of Rajasthan. The court took suo moto cognizance that Singh is no more a governor.

On September 9, after CBI sought permission to produce Kalyan, the judge directed the central agency to submit written proof to prove that he is no more a governor and is not holding any constitutional post.

“During hearing of the case, the special CBI judge observed that even today (Saturday) the CBI failed to produce any written proof in court to ascertain that Kalyan is more governor of Rajasthan,” said advocate KK Mishra, who is representing several BJP leaders in the case.

“It is from advocates of the bar association, present in the court, that I came to know that Kalyan is no more governor of Rajasthan and a new governor has been appointed. Taking suo moto cognizance of the fact, I direct the CBI to produce Kalyan in court on September 27,” judge Yadav observed.

All public witnesses have already deposed and now only investigating officers are testifying before the court.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 20:42 IST