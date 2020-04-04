Back from Pak, 14 Kashmiri students stuck in Amritsar

cities

As many as 14 Kashmiri students, including nine girls, who had returned from Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border on March 19 are stuck in the city amid lockdown due to Covid-19 outbreak.

These students, who are pursuing various medical degrees, country, were quarantined at Swami Vivekanand Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre, which was converted into a quarantine centre to accommodate the people coming from other countries.

Their quarantine period got over on April 1 and they were issued medical fitness certificates, but they have not been able to go back home. They belong to various districts of Kashmir, including Srinagar.

“We had got transport passes from Amritsar deputy commissioner Shivdular Singh Dhillon who helped us a lot. He has also made arrangement of a bus to ferry us, but we have heard that the problem is from the authorities in Jammu who are not issuing the pass saying the inter-state transportation is not permissible,” said Bazeega Khan.

She said, “29 people, hailing from other states, who came along with us and completed quarantine period with us have already gone home. They belong to Goa, UP, Bangluru and Kolkata. Why this kind of discrimination with us?”

DC Dhilon was not available for his comments despite HT’s repeated phone calls.