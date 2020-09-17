e-paper
Home / Cities / Back-to-back robberies in Delhi, one held

Back-to-back robberies in Delhi, one held

cities Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: A gang of armed criminals robbed four people and snatched valuables of three others, all within 2-3 hours, in parts of northwest and northeast Delhi early Wednesday. A police team nailed one robber after a long chase.

The armed men shot four bullets at the policemen but no one was hurt. One robber was arrested following a chase of more than 10 kilometres from Netaji Subhash Place to Jaffrabad, senior officers said.

Police identified the arrested man as Mohammad Izhar, a resident of Brahmpuri. The man is involved in at least 29 cases of robbery, theft, snatching and illegal possession of arms, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said a resident of Rohini named Gaurav reported that around 5.30 am on Wednesday that when he was cycling with his friend near Netaji Subhash Place, three men approached on a motorcycle intercepted him.

“The complainant said the third man got off the bike and took out a gun. He said the man snatched his and his friend’s mobile phone and fled,” Arya said.

The DCP said, on receiving the call, constable Vishal and constable Anil, who had reached the spot, were told by the cyclists that they have a WhatsApp group in which they share their live location with their other cyclist friends when they step out. On this, the two constable started following the robbers as it reflected in the GPS, she said.

Arya said, after a chase of almost 30 kilometers, the policemen intercepted the robbers in Nand Nagri. “Seeing police, the trio tried to flee the area but lost balance and fell off the bike. One of the robbers fired three rounds at the two policemen. The duo, however, managed to dodge the bullets and overpowered one of the three robbers. The other two managed to escape,” the DCP said.

Along with a country-made pistol and the bike which the trio had left behind, police recovered from Izhar mobile phones, one gold earring, a gold chain and a gold ring.

Izhar told police that he was involved in several robbery cases. “He admitted to have committed four robberies and three snatchings on Wednesday morning with his associates,” she said.

