Bains flags off mobile hospital van to flood-hit areas

A mobile hospital van was flagged off here on Friday by Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains to provide health facilities to people in flood-hit areas of Shahkot (Jalandhar) . A team of veterinary doctors has also been deputed for providing medical aid to the livestock.

Bains said a van with medicines was also flagged off last week. Bains appealed to Punjabis to donate

wholeheartedly for the people of flood-hit areas. He also asked people to come forward for repairing breached bundhs along the Sutlej as the state government had failed to do so.

Bains said NGOs such as Eknoor Sewa Society and a few private hospitals, including Deep Hospital and Aimc Bassi hospital are helping the LIP in providing health facilities in flood-hit areas.

He said embankments of the Kali Bein rivulet and the Sutlej have been damaged at two points each. Only volunteers and followers of Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal were working to repair the bundhs, but no government machinery has been deployed.

Criticising the Union government for allegedly adopting step-motherly attitude towards Punjab, Bains said the state government, rather than begging grants from the Union government, should recover water supply dues worth ₹16 lakh crore from Rajasthan.

