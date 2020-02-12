Ballia CMO makes allegedly ‘insensitive comments’, locals complain to DM

cities

Locals lodged a complaint with Ballia district magistrate Srihari Pratap Shahi on Wednesday after Ballia chief medical officer Dr PK Mishra allegedly reportedly made insensitive comments when a group of locals led by a relative of the 2012 Delhi gangrape victim staged a demonstration at a government hospital in the victim’s village in the district on Tuesday.

“A probe has been ordered in this connection,” Shahi said, adding that further action would be taken on the basis of the probe report.

The locals have demanded action against the CMO. A deputy chief medical officer visited the village and apologised for the insensitive comments by the CMO.

The Ballia CMO reportedly made the insensitive comments when the locals were demanding deployment of doctors at the government hospital which was built in the name of the victim a few years ago.

According to locals, the hospital lacks doctors.

On receiving information about the protest, the CMO reached the spot.

Instead of giving an assurance, the CMO made insensitive comments, the locals alleged.

A video of a verbal spat and the alleged insensitive comments of the CMO went viral on the social media.

In the video, the chief medical officer (CMO) is seen telling a group of villagers that they do not deserve a doctor because the district has not ‘produced’ any doctors in recent years.

“Has the village produced any doctor in the last 70 years? If this village does not have the ability to produce doctors, then how can they expect them?” the CMO asks a relative of the victim, who was sitting on dharna along with other villagers outside the hospital built in the name of the victim.

A visibly hurt relative of the victim tells the CMO that the government built a hospital in her name so that her dream can be realised.

To this, the CMO asks, “Who is Nirbhaya? If she was from Ballia and studying medicine, then why did you send her to Delhi?”

The CMO allegedly also said it was not a doctor’s job to make a hospital.

Repeated efforts to reach the CMO on his cell phone failed as he didn’t attend the call.

