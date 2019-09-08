Banda administration replacing polythene bags with cloth/ jute ones in government offices

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:19 IST

In a step aimed at discouraging the use of single-use plastic, the administration of Banda district of Uttar Pradesh has started purchasing bags from a self-help group (SHG) for the government staff there. The administrative officials said that the decision would also help promote rural livelihood, especially that of women.

Under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana -- National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), UP is promoting the use of cloth / jute bags. As a pilot project, work has begun in Banda. Gradually, it would cover all 75 districts, helping more than three lakh SHGs and leading to empowerment of rural women, said officials.

“In the first lot, the Banda administration has purchased 250 eco-friendly bags at a rate of Rs 80 / bag. Soon, an additional order for supplying 300 bags will be placed. Taking a cue from the plastic pollution awareness campaign initiated by the Prime Minister, we have initiated this exercise,” said a district administration official.

K Ravinder Nayak, commissioner rural development (UP) and chief executive officer of NRLM, said, “Under DAY-NRLM, we have taken up the task to educate people that the time has come for replacing polythene bags with cloth / jute ones in offices. As a part of this, the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, which mainly centres around women volunteers, is spreading awareness among people to buy cloth bags in place of plastic ones.”

He said that so far, the mission had created awareness about the hazards of plastic use among 32 lakh families.

“On October 2, different women volunteer groups will undertake a morning march in which they will collect plastic bags and generate awareness among other women,” he said.

The official said that the used plastic bags collected on the day would be handed over to cleanliness workers for proper disposal.

“To reduce the use of plastic, women volunteers are now making cloth bags that will be distributed to the general public,” said Nayak.

He said the women were being trained, through different agencies, on making low-cost cloth bags.

Officials said that the support of local administrations was also being sought to ensure that cloth bags were promoted at shopping malls and local shops. “The ready bags will bear names of their respective volunteer groups and the business organisations supporting the idea. This will help increase the income of the women volunteers as well as promote the organisations supporting the concept,” said Nayak.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 17:07 IST