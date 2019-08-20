Baner road now a no-parking zone

cities

PUNE Traffic congestion on the Baner road - from Yashada till Hotel Sadanand, near the national highway - has led traffic police to create a no-parking zone on this stretch of the road.

Chatushrungi Police’s assistant police inspector (API) Prakash More and his team conducted a survey between the first week of July and August 19, following a notification from deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, Pankaj Deshmukh, to evaluate causes of congestion on this road.

“We have been in talks with the ward officer of Aundh-Baner and then, after several complaints, have decided to make the entire stretch of Baner road a no- parking zone,” says DCP Deshmukh.

Fifty no-parking boards are now up, between Yashada and Sindh society.

Police will begin issuing fines once the entire road is fitted with no-parking boards.

“Baner has many shops and restaurants and people often park just outside a shop or restaurant in a haphazard manner which causes traffic to move at a snail’s space,” says Deshmukh.

The response from residents is a mixed bag,

“It takes me an hour just to cross from Baner phata signal to reach my residence in Balewadi. The main issue is near Green Park restaurant, as well near Orchid School, for when schools begin there is massive parallel parking,” says Sarang Gohkale, a resident of Balewadi.

“No parking on roads is very good solution. Yes, parking places are required, but these should be created by commercial complexes and societies. Parking along the road creates congestion,” says Ankush Deore, a Baner resident.

“Residents can write their suggestions and objections to the police,” says Prakash Mashalkar, traffic, Chatushrungi police station.

Corporators in the area believe that Baner road as a no-parking zone will affect shops and restaurants in the area. “If there is no parking, then customers will not come to sho. That will affect the shopkeepers,” muses corporator Jyoti Kalamkar, adding that wherever there is PMC amenity space, parking could be allowed there to solve the traffic congestion.

