e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Banker loses ₹64,900 to online fraud

Banker loses ₹64,900 to online fraud

cities Updated: Jul 10, 2020 01:01 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A Taloja-based banker was cheated of ₹64,900 to an online fraudster who got access to her phone under the pretext of updating KYC details. Panvel police have registered a case of cheating on Tuesday.

According to police, the complainant, Swecha Golecha, 30, on Monday received a message asking her to update her KYC details. Golecha then called the number provided in the message to inquire about the KYC update, said police.

Golecha asked the person to update her new phone number with the account. The accused then asked her to transfer ₹10 to check if the number has been updated, but she was unable to do so, said police.

“The accused then asked her to open a webpage which looked like the login page of the money transfer app. After she put in her details, the person convinced her to download ‘Teamviewer’ app to remotely control her phone to solve her issue. The accused then logged in and stole ₹64,900 from her account in seven transactions,” said an officer.

The woman then lodged a complaint, following which a case was filed against an unknown person for cheating.

top news
Nepal’s cable operators remove Indian news channels
Nepal’s cable operators remove Indian news channels
Canadian report flags ISI using pro-Khalistan elements for terror acts in India
Canadian report flags ISI using pro-Khalistan elements for terror acts in India
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from today evening
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from today evening
85% deaths in 45-plus age bracket: Govt data
85% deaths in 45-plus age bracket: Govt data
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
States fall back upon lockdown to stop Covid-19’s expanding footprints
States fall back upon lockdown to stop Covid-19’s expanding footprints
Calls for probe in ‘staged’ arrest among top 10 developments in Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey case
Calls for probe in ‘staged’ arrest among top 10 developments in Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey case
Charlize Theron interview: Old Guard star reveals advice she’d give her younger self
Charlize Theron interview: Old Guard star reveals advice she’d give her younger self
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In