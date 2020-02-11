e-paper
Bar manager, bouncers booked for assaulting customer

cities Updated: Feb 11, 2020 00:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW Police have booked the manager and bouncers of a high-end bar in Vibhuti Khand for allegedly assaulting one of its customers.

As per the victim Danish Khan’s complaint, he went to the bar on February 8 and got entry after paying ₹2,000 fee. After some time, he came out of the bar to attend a call. But when he tried to re-enter, he was stopped by bouncers.

“I showed my entry pass, but they abused me and asked to buy a fresh entry ticket. The manager and bouncers assaulted me,” he told police.

Meanwhile, a video of this incident has also gone viral on social media, claiming that this bar belongs to a state government official, said a cop, privy to the matter.

Vibhuti Khand, police station in-charge, Rajiv Dwivedi said, “We have registered a case against the manager and around 10 guards for assault and rioting. Investigation is on.”

