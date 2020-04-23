Baramati model of containing Covid-19 guiding path for others: central team

cities

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 21:09 IST

PUNE An inter-ministerial central team which is on tour in the Pune district to asses the Covid-19 (coronavirus) situation visited Baramati on Thursday.

According to officials of the district administration, the team collected details of the ‘Baramati pattern’ of containing the Sars-cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection, and called it a ‘guiding path’ for other cities and districts.

The team included Dr P K Sen, additional director general directorate general of Health Services and Dr Arvind Aloni. The team visited Siddheshwar lane area, MHADA Colony and Shramiknagar where Covid-19 positive cases were reported. They also visited the Silver Jubilee Hospital and took a detailed review of the hospital condition, its operations and management of handling Covid-19 patients.

Dr Sen said, “The presentation given by the Baramati team was excellent and the kind of preparations they have done and shown the results in fighting against this disease is commendable. The model they are following can be beneficiary and a guiding path for other districts and cities too.”

After the death of a local person and six Covid-19 positive cases, the district administration evolved what was called as “Baramati pattern” during the first week of April.

The pattern, originally based on Bhilwara model, involves completely sealing clusters which reported positive cases and preventing people from stepping out even to buy essentials and deliver the milk and vegetables at their homes. The efforts have helped the administration to arrest the number of Covid-19 cases in the Baramati tehsil.

Medical superintendent Dr Sadanand Kale briefed the team about medical services and the tasks were undertaken to contain the spread of the diseases. After which a detailed presentation on overall preparations, monitoring and action plan of Baramati taluka was given to the central team members at the government rest house.

Deputy collector Amrut Natekar, Tehsildar Vijay Patil, additional police commissioner Jayant Meena, Baramati taluka health officer Manoj Khamane and several other senior officials were present.