Bathinda man sets mother afire, gets booked for murder

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 22:49 IST

The police here on Monday booked a man and his uncle for allegedly murdering his mother by setting her afire in Mandi Kalan village here.

Kulwinder Kaur (36) was allegedly set afire by her son Hardip Gir and his uncle Ajaib Gir on Saturday. She succumbed to the injuries at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, on Sunday.

Based on the complaint of deceased woman’s brother, Raja Singh of Jakhal in Haryana, a case under Section 302 (Murder) of the IPC has been registered against the two at Balianwali police station.

Station house officer inspector Chiman Lal said that the complainant has alleged that the two accused set her sister on fire as they used to suspect her character. The accused are yet to be arrested.