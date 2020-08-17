e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Bathinda SSP tests positive for Covid-19, DC in quarantine after attending I-Day function together

Bathinda SSP tests positive for Covid-19, DC in quarantine after attending I-Day function together

State finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, who was the chief guest at the event in Bathinda, was spotted without a mask

chandigarh Updated: Aug 17, 2020 14:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, who is without a mask, being greeted by deputy commissioner B Srinivasan and Bathinda range inspector general of police Jaskaran Singh, while SSP Bhupinder Jit Virk (standing behind in green mask) looks on during the Independence Day function on Saturday. SSP Virk tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.
Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, who is without a mask, being greeted by deputy commissioner B Srinivasan and Bathinda range inspector general of police Jaskaran Singh, while SSP Bhupinder Jit Virk (standing behind in green mask) looks on during the Independence Day function on Saturday. SSP Virk tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. (HT file photo)
         

Bathinda: Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Jit Singh Virk and district Congress leader Khushbaz Singh Jattana tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Both of them were present at the district-level Independence Day function, where state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal was the chief guest on Saturday.

In an official statement issued on Monday afternoon, deputy commissioner B Srinivasan said that he has also decided to be in home quarantine as he was seated near the SSP during the Independence Day function. He said he was following the quarantine protocol.

Manpreet Singh Badal’s media coordinator Harjot Sidhu said that the minister’s office has yet to get information about the SSP’s coronavirus status.

Meanwhile, the Bathinda deputy commissioner has appealed to all those who met the SSP in the past few days to get themselves tested for Covid-19.

Jattana chaired a function at Talwani Sabo on Sunday where a youngster was felicitated for ranking in the first 200 in the Union Public Service Commission’s civil service entrance exam, the result for which was declared recently.

Bathinda range inspector general Jaskaran Singh, improvement trust chairperson KK Aggarwal, district market committee chairperson Mohan Lal Jhumba, and several local Congress leaders were present at the Independence Day function.

top news
Chandrababu Naidu accuses Jagan Reddy of tapping phones; petitions PM Modi
Chandrababu Naidu accuses Jagan Reddy of tapping phones; petitions PM Modi
Lockdown extended in Bihar till September 6 as Covid-19 cases spike
Lockdown extended in Bihar till September 6 as Covid-19 cases spike
Covid-19 claimed lives of 2 people in every 3 minutes in last 24 hours in India
Covid-19 claimed lives of 2 people in every 3 minutes in last 24 hours in India
SC rejects plea seeking postponement of NEET and JEE mains exams
SC rejects plea seeking postponement of NEET and JEE mains exams
Jungle raj of caste-based violence, rape at peak in UP: Rahul Gandhi
Jungle raj of caste-based violence, rape at peak in UP: Rahul Gandhi
Kamala Harris appoints Indian-American as her press secretary
Kamala Harris appoints Indian-American as her press secretary
Leaders unhappy over leadership, have approached Sonia Gandhi: Sanjay Jha
Leaders unhappy over leadership, have approached Sonia Gandhi: Sanjay Jha
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In