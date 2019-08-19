BBMB decides against releasing more water

cities

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 00:58 IST

Although the water level at Bhakra dam touched 1,679 feet on Sunday, which is one foot less than the optimum level of 1,680 feet, Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) authorities have decided against increasing the release of water from the dam’s flood gates.

After the water level crossed the 1,974 feet mark, BBMB released 19,000 cusecs of water through flood gates of the dam two days ago. In addition to this, 36,000 cusecs water is already being released through turbines.

Following heavy inflow of water in the last few days, the water level at the dam touched 1,679 feet on Sunday. The water inflow in the dam on was recorded at 3,11,134 cusecs at 6 am on Sunday, which decreased to 1.50 lakh cusecs by the afternoon.

BBMB chairman DK Sharma maintained that authorities will continue to release 19,000 cusecs of water from the flood gates. He said an increase in water level by one to two feet at the dam could be allowed beyond the optimum level of 1,680 feet.

He said floods in the Sutlej did not result from release of water at the Bhakra dam, but due to increased inflow of water from Swan river and Sirsa rivulet into Sutlej. He said the situation is being monitored on half hourly basis, adding that power generation at Pong dam and Dehar project had been stopped.

However, keeping in view the dam’s safety, sources say there is heavy inflow at the dam and BBMB authorities may have to release more water.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 00:58 IST