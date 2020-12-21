Being forced into flesh trade by father, Ludhiana woman consumes poison near DC’s office

cities

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 23:52 IST

Minutes after she filed a complaint against her father for forcing her into flesh trade, a 25-year-old woman consumed poison near the office of the deputy commissioner at the mini-secretariat on Monday afternoon.

Onlookers raised the alarm after the woman collapsed after consuming something she was already carrying in her hand. Police quickly rushed her to a hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable.

The woman’s mother told the police that her husband wanted to push her into prostitution for money, following which she left him and started living separately with her daughter.

She raised her daughter alone and got her married. But, her daughter returned to her due to dowry harassment by her in-laws.

“On finding out that my daughter is living with me, my husband started pressuring her as well to join prostitution. We changed multiple rented accommodations to evade him, but he manages to trace us every time,” the woman alleged.

“We have filed several complaints to the police, however no action was taken. On Monday, we came to the office of commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal to file a complaint against my husband. The police chief assured us of action. But, minutes after coming out of his office, my daughter consumed a poisonous substance near the deputy commissioner’s office and collapsed,” she added.

Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, SHO, Division Number 5 police station, said the woman’s condition was stable and they will take appropriate action after recording her statement.