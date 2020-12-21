e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Being forced into flesh trade by father, Ludhiana woman consumes poison near DC’s office

Being forced into flesh trade by father, Ludhiana woman consumes poison near DC’s office

Took the step minutes after lodging a complaint with the police commissioner at his office

cities Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Minutes after she filed a complaint against her father for forcing her into flesh trade, a 25-year-old woman consumed poison near the office of the deputy commissioner at the mini-secretariat on Monday afternoon.

Onlookers raised the alarm after the woman collapsed after consuming something she was already carrying in her hand. Police quickly rushed her to a hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable.

The woman’s mother told the police that her husband wanted to push her into prostitution for money, following which she left him and started living separately with her daughter.

She raised her daughter alone and got her married. But, her daughter returned to her due to dowry harassment by her in-laws.

“On finding out that my daughter is living with me, my husband started pressuring her as well to join prostitution. We changed multiple rented accommodations to evade him, but he manages to trace us every time,” the woman alleged.

“We have filed several complaints to the police, however no action was taken. On Monday, we came to the office of commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal to file a complaint against my husband. The police chief assured us of action. But, minutes after coming out of his office, my daughter consumed a poisonous substance near the deputy commissioner’s office and collapsed,” she added.

Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, SHO, Division Number 5 police station, said the woman’s condition was stable and they will take appropriate action after recording her statement.

top news
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
NIA arrests 17 SDPI and PFI activists in Bengaluru riots case
NIA arrests 17 SDPI and PFI activists in Bengaluru riots case
CBI to finish majority of its corruption probes in nine months
CBI to finish majority of its corruption probes in nine months
‘They’ll be embarrassed’: Hussey ‘hopes to see a response’ from India
‘They’ll be embarrassed’: Hussey ‘hopes to see a response’ from India
Covid update: New mutant virus in South Africa after UK; India-Russia vaccine
Covid update: New mutant virus in South Africa after UK; India-Russia vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In