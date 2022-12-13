114 ‘Namma Clinics’ to be inaugurated on Dec 14: Health minister

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday said 114 ‘Namma clinics’ will be inaugurated on December 14 in all districts across the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru, Sudhakar said 114 clinics would be launched in the initial phase simultaneously across the state. He said that the government is working to operationalise all 438 Namma clinics across the state soon, and all the remaining ones will be operational by January next year.

A total of 243 Namma clinics will be functioning under the BBMP area, and work is underway to make them functional for public use by the second week of January. At least 150 clinics will be available for the public, Sudhakar said.

These clinics will provide primary healthcare services to vulnerable sections of society, especially slum dwellers, daily wage workers and other economically weaker sections of society. Each clinic will cater to a population of 10,000 to 20,000, Sudhakar said.

A total of 12 types of health services will be available at the clinics. Each clinic will consist of a medical officer, a nurse, a lab technician and a Group D employee.

The services include pregnancy, postnatal, neonatal care, childhood and adolescent care, universal immunisation services, family welfare, contraceptive, infectious disease management, common and minor ailment care, and diabetes, among other health conditions. Free referrals will also be given to other hospitals for ailments that need tertiary care, such as breast and uterine cancer and eye examination, amongst others, Sudhakar said.

Elderly care, emergency medical services, health check-ups and medicines will be free of cost. A total of 14 lab tests, teleconsultation services, and wellness activities will also be free at the clinics.

All the services will be available from Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 4.30 pm. Healthcare services will be accessible easily as these clinics have been set up in several areas, Sudhakar said. “It is a matter of pride for me that more than 100 clinics are being inaugurated simultaneously.”

The project has a total cost of ₹150 crore, and most clinics will start functioning in government buildings.

A total of 300 doctors have already been appointed and there is a shortage of doctors in a few places, the minister said, adding that alternative arrangements have been made in such places.