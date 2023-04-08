BJP, Cong workers clash, pelt stones in Yadagiri; 18 arrested

Hunasagi police in Yadagiri district arrested 18 people and registered four cases following a clash between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers on Thursday, officials said.

According to police officers, a clash broke out between the BJP and Congress workers at Kodakal village in Hunasagi taluk, damaging more than 16 vehicles due to stone pelting incidents.

Senior officers are now camping in the village.

According to eyewitnesses, Surapura Congress candidate Raja Venkatappa Nayaka, who recently joined the party after resigning from the BJP, and his supporters were going to Narayanapura for an election campaign.

As there was a festival of Basavanna Pallakki in Kodakel village, thousands of devotees gathered in the village. This led to the crowding of vehicles and honking.

“The BJP workers present at the spot were instructed not to honk. But the Congress workers refused to listen to them and continued honking,” eyewitnesses said.

Enraged BJP workers allegedly pelted stones at cars and smashed window glasses. In retaliation, Congress workers also hurled stones at BJP workers, eyewitnesses said.

Later, the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, the Yadagir district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the entire Surapura assembly constituency from 6 am to 8 pm to prevent untoward incidents.

“3 KSRP troops, 1 paramilitary force, two DYSPs, 5 CPIs, 10 PSIs, and 100 constables have been deployed in the constituency. Northeastern range IGP Anupama Agarwal, Yadagiri SP Dr C.B. Vedamoorthy is camping in the constituency and monitoring the situation,” said an official close to the matter.

Police have already registered four cases in connection with the incident against 118 people involved in the uproar under section 107 of the CrPC. So far, 18 people have been taken into custody by the police.

On Friday, hundreds of Congress workers staged a protest in front of the Surapura town’s CPI office, demanding the arrest of the accused.

District superintendent of police Dr CB Vedamurthy later arrived at the spot and promised to take action.

“We have identified more than 120 persons of both parties involved in the clash. We will take suitable action against all the accused who disturbed the peace in the town,” Vedamurthy said.

He said that more than 16 cars were damaged in stone-throwing incidents, and the police have registered four FIRs against both workers and detained 18 persons so far.

He said the situation is peaceful now and would take stringent action if anybody tries to disturb the peace.