2 cases of Covid-19 Delta Plus variant in Karnataka, contacts mostly not infected: Health minister K Sudhakar

Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Monday said that two cases of the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus have been detected in the state till date and both are asymptomatic. He also said that except one person, all of the contacts of the two patients have not tested positive for the disease.

“As of now we are watchful. Till date we have two cases of Delta Plus variant, both were asymptomatic and none of their contacts were positive except for one primary contact of the Bengaluru infected person. That person is also asymptomatic,” news agency ANI quoted the health minister as saying.

The minister’s remarks came as the Union government on Monday confirmed that 48 people have tested positive for the Delta Plus variant out of more than 45,000 samples tested across 12 states in the country. Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research, said that the new variant is “very localised” in India and it has been isolated and cultured at the ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV). He also said that the variant is present in 12 countries.

Meanwhile, a health bulletin from the Karnataka health department on Monday showed that 318 cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), 127 cases of the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), 112 cases of the Kappa variant (B.1.617.1) and six cases of the Beta variant (B.1.351) have also been detected in the state as far as other variants are concerned.

As many as 2,576 new Covid-19 cases and 93 more fatalities were reported in Karnataka on Monday, according to the bulletin. With this, the state’s tally reached 2,837,206 cases and the death toll rose to 34,836. Currently there are 97,592 active cases of the disease, the data showed. Meanwhile, 22,086,785 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries in the state.