Coming to Karnataka from Maharashtra and Kerala? Negative RT-PCR report must

The Karnataka government has made it mandatory for visitors from Maharashtra and Kerala to produce negative RT-PCR test reports from June 28 in a bid to curb the spread of cases of Covid-19 due to prevalence of two variants of the coronavirus disease, leading Kannada daily Udayavani has reported quoting state health minister Dr K Sudhakar.

“This step was initiated due to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases due to the Delta and Delta Plus variants. All the deputy commissioners in the districts have been notified with respect to this,” Sudhakar said. As Karnataka shares its borders with both Maharashtra and Kerala, vigil will be ramped up in cities like Mysuru, Chamarajanagar in the southern part of the state, as well as in Mangaluru, Sullia and Puttur in the Dakshin Kannada region.

Additionally, Belagavi in north Karnataka, and Karwar in the Uttar Kannada district will have special Covid-19 verification outposts. This means that visitors arriving in Karnataka from Goa will also be subjected to verification of negative Covid-19 test reports.

According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 51 Covid-19 cases due to the Delta Plus variant have been reported from 12 states till now. Of these, nearly half, or 27, are from Maharashtra (22) and Kerala (five), as per NCDC’s figures.

Delta Plus is a mutation of the Delta variant which was first detected in India last year. The Delta variant is believed to be behind the devastating second Covid-19 wave which swept the country in April-May. Kappa is another variant which was first found in India.

“Parents with children of up to ten years of age will be vaccinated on a priority basis. Medical students, health workers and officials, policemen and their families, and media persons will also be given priority,” Sudhakar was further quoted as saying.

Daily visitors arrive in border areas of Karnataka, and in cities like Mangaluru, Belagavi, Mysuru and Madikeri to purchase machine parts, bulk vegetables and fruits etc. The Karnataka government’s order will cause the movement of these goods, according to functionaries of the North Karnataka Chambers of Commerce.