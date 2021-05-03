Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 24 patients dead at Chamarajanagar district hospital in 24 hours
bengaluru news

24 patients dead at Chamarajanagar district hospital in 24 hours

The incident happened at the district government hospital, according to people aware of the developments. “In the last 24 hours there have been 24 deaths, it didn’t happen all of a sudden,” Ravi, district health officer of Chamarajanagar told Hindustan Times
By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Grieving relatives outside the hospital in Chamarajanagar, 175km from Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)

At least 24 patients died in Chamarajanagar district, about 175km from Bengaluru, in the last 24 hours. The incident happened at the district government hospital, according to people aware of the developments.

“In the last 24 hours there have been 24 deaths, it didn’t happen all of a sudden,” Ravi, district health officer of Chamarajanagar told Hindustan Times.

On a specific question if these people died due to shortage of oxygen, the district health officer said that this was not the case. “All of them (deceased) were on ventilators, comorbidities and other things and not lack of oxygen,” he added.

Also Read | Karnataka sees over 37,000 new Covid-19 cases, Bengaluru Urban adds 56%

Though the sequence of incidents remains unclear at this moment, the state government has gone into a huddle.

Karnataka’s home minister, Basavaraj Bommai, has asked for a detailed report and a probe into the incident.

The incident also places emphasis on the fact that all may not be well in Karnataka where the government has repeatedly tried to reassure that it have adequate supply of oxygen, medicines, vaccines and crematoriums even though the ground realities paint a very different picture.

At least 24 patients died in Chamarajanagar district, about 175km from Bengaluru, in the last 24 hours. The incident happened at the district government hospital, according to people aware of the developments.

“In the last 24 hours there have been 24 deaths, it didn’t happen all of a sudden,” Ravi, district health officer of Chamarajanagar told Hindustan Times.

On a specific question if these people died due to shortage of oxygen, the district health officer said that this was not the case. “All of them (deceased) were on ventilators, comorbidities and other things and not lack of oxygen,” he added.

Also Read | Karnataka sees over 37,000 new Covid-19 cases, Bengaluru Urban adds 56%

Though the sequence of incidents remains unclear at this moment, the state government has gone into a huddle.

Karnataka’s home minister, Basavaraj Bommai, has asked for a detailed report and a probe into the incident.

The incident also places emphasis on the fact that all may not be well in Karnataka where the government has repeatedly tried to reassure that it have adequate supply of oxygen, medicines, vaccines and crematoriums even though the ground realities paint a very different picture.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election 2021
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP