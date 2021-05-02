Karnataka sees over 37,000 new Covid-19 cases, Bengaluru Urban contributes more than 56%

Karnataka on Sunday reported 37,733 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the state’s tally to 1,601,865 cases, a bulletin from the state health department showed. Also, 217 people succumbed to the infection on the day which pushed the death toll above the 16,000-mark and currently stands at 16,011.

The new cases and fatalities logged on the day is less than what the state reported on Saturday -- 40,990 new cases and 271 deaths.

Active cases of the disease currently stand at 421,436, an increase of 16,368 cases from the 405,068 reported on the previous day. Earlier on Sunday morning, the Union ministry of health and family welfare had red-flagged Karnataka as the state with the second-highest number of active Covid-19 cases after Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, 21,149 people were discharged on the day which took the total recoveries to 1,164,398 patients with a recovery rate of 72.69 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban district alone accounted for 21,199 cases or 56.18 per cent of the total new cases detected on the day. So far, the district has seen 797,292 total confirmed cases, the highest in Karnataka. It is also the worst affected district in the state in terms of the active caseload with 281,767 active cases at present. Also, 6,601 patients have lost their lives for the disease in the district as of date, the bulletin showed. However, the district also leads in terms of total recoveries with 508,923 discharges so far.

Medical workers in the state have tested 158,365 samples for the disease, comprising 12,424 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests and 145,941 RT PCR and other methods, on the day, data from the bulletin showed. The case positivity rate for the day on Sunday remained at 23.82 per cent and the case fatality rate (CFR) stood at 0.57 per cent, the government said. So far 25,933,338 samples have been tested in the state, according to the bulletin.

Belgaum remained the only district to have vaccinated people in the age group of 18 to 44 years. So far, 245 people in this age group have been given the first dose of the vaccine in the district, an increase of 210 from the 35 people jabbed on the previous day. The Covid-19 vaccination drive in Karnataka has so far administered 9,805,229 doses of the vaccine.