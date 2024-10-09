28-year-old Bengaluru woman dragged by cab for 40 feet after colliding with BMTC bus, dies: Report

An accident in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning claimed the life of a 28-year-old woman, identified as Monika S, when she was struck by a speeding Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus and then dragged by a cab for nearly 40 feet. The incident occurred at around 9:50 am near Ullal Upanagar Lake on 80 feet road, and both the bus and cab drivers have since been arrested, The Indian Express reported. Monika was riding her scooter when the BMTC bus, traveling from Kengeri to Muttanapalya, collided with her vehicle. (Pic for representation)

Monika was a resident of Maruthi Nagar on Ullal Main Road and was on her way to work at a Royal Enfield showroom in Nagarabhavi when the accident took place. Originally from Mandya, Monika was riding her scooter when the BMTC bus, traveling from Kengeri to Muttanapalya, collided with her vehicle. As she fell from the scooter, a cab following the bus ran over her and continued to drag her for about 40 feet before coming to a stop, the report said.

READ | Check out this 112-year-old heritage gold zari saree brought out by a Bengaluru couple every Navratri: Report

The impact caused Monika to suffer fatal head injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was congested due to ongoing pipeline work by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), the city's water supply agency, which had diverted traffic to one side, possibly contributing to the chaos, the publication noted.

Following the incident, the police registered cases against the BMTC bus driver, Suresh, and Sharan Prasad, the cab driver, for their roles in the fatal crash. Additionally, BWSSB officials have been named in the investigation for potential negligence related to the traffic diversion, the report added.

READ | Bollywood rapper Badshah speaks in Kannada to crowd after performing in Mysuru Yuva Dasa. Watch

Monika, who had been married to Rajkumar, a private sector employee, is survived by her grieving family. Local residents have expressed shock at the severity of the incident, with many calling for better safety measures and traffic management in the area. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the event are ongoing, the publication further stated.