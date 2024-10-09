Check out this 112-year-old heritage gold zari saree brought out by a Bengaluru couple every Navratri: Report

In Subramanyapura, Uttarahalli area of Bengaluru, a family’s rich connection to Karnataka’s royal history is woven into the threads of a century-old sari. Kamal TN and his wife Sowmya are the proud custodians of a unique piece of heritage — a gold and silk sari, commissioned by the Maharaja of Mysore, Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, The Hindu reported. Woven in pure silk and adorned with intricate gold zari, the sari captures the elegance of the Mysore Palace.(TH)

The exquisite sari, weighing nearly two kilograms, has been passed down through four generations of Kamal’s family. It was originally gifted by the Maharaja to Kamal’s great-grandfather, Tunga Adappa Shetty, who served as the Head Shroff at the Mysore Palace. Known for his close association with the king, the two shared a unique friendship, often referred to as "walking friends," the report said.

Sowmya spoke to the publication and said that the sari is kept safely wrapped in cotton, only to be brought out during Navaratri, a festival that honors the divine feminine. “We follow this as a tradition and the sari is at the centre of Navaratri puja and festivities. It is only for one day during Dasara that the sari is displayed for the benefit of textile connoisseurs and heritage lovers. Elders in the family have told us the Maharaja took personal interest in ensuring the Kanjeevaram craftsmen adhered to the specifics they were given,” she said, as quoted in the publication.

The family is deeply aware of the sari’s cultural and historical significance. Kamal’s father, Narayana Murthy, expresses pride in how his son and daughter-in-law continue to honor this legacy.

The vibrant magenta fabric, with gold brocade borders and traditional motifs, remains as radiant as it was when crafted in 1912—a timeless treasure from a bygone era.