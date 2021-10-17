Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 32 families evacuated after police building tilts in Bengaluru: Reports
bengaluru news

32 families evacuated after police building tilts in Bengaluru: Reports

The commissioner of the Bengaluru civic body told reporters that in view of the situation in the recent weeks, officials have now identified as many as 300 buildings for “safe demolition”.
Bengaluru police quarters near Binny Mills was evacuated after the building started tilting. 
Published on Oct 17, 2021 11:26 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

A multi-storeyed residential building belonging to the police department in Bengaluru tilted on Sunday after cracks reportedly developed near its basement, following which 32 families were evacuated. According to reports, families living in the three-year-old building in the police housing complex near Binny Mills have now been shifted to the newly constructed police quarters in the city's Nagarbhavi area.

WATCH | Bengaluru building razed earlier this month after foundation started to collapse

Reports said that the Karnataka state police housing corporation has already initiated a probe into Sunday's incident, but occupants, on the condition of anonymity, told reporters that the work undertaken by the contractor was “substandard”. It is likely that the situation was made worse by the recent heavy rainfall in the city — since the beginning of October, Bengaluru received 77% more rain at 140 mm as against the normal 79 mm — the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said. Several areas across the city were inundated leaving homes, cars, and property submerged along with the lives and livelihoods of people residing in low-lying areas of the city.

RELATED STORIES

The commissioner of the Bengaluru civic body told reporters that in view of the situation in the recent weeks, officials have now identified as many as 300 buildings for “safe demolition”, all of which are deemed to be in precarious condition. However, the owners of these residential buildings have been asked to provide evidence that the structures are safe, without which the authorities will carry forward with the demolition.

WATCH: Three-storey building dramatically collapses in Bengaluru

As many as four buildings collapsed in Bengaluru during the past three weeks and one of them was demolished after it tilted precariously. However, no casualties were reported since emergency responders managed to evacuate the people from the buildings in time.

On October 7, a five-story apartment in Bengaluru's Kasturi Nagar collapsed only a day after seven died in Belagavi following building collapse. On September 27, a 70-year-old building in Bengaluru's Lakkasandra area had also caved in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
building collapse karnataka karnataka police
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Private museum plans encyclopedia to revive museum culture, popularise art in Bengaluru

Will Karnataka ease Covid-19 restrictions further? CM Bommai answers

Karnataka logs 470 fresh Covid cases, 9 deaths

Bengaluru: 3 slaughter cows in illegal abattoir; held
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP