A video circulated on social media showed the dramatic collapse of the three-storey building. (Screengrab from ANI video)
Watch: Three-storey building dramatically collapses in Bengaluru

The building housed labourers involved in the construction of Bengaluru's Namma Metro.
By hindustantimes.com, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 05:00 PM IST

A 70-year-old building collapsed in Lakkasandra locality of Bengaluru in Karnataka on Monday morning. As many as 50 people had a narrow escape in the nick of time. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

According to reports, the three-storey building housed labourers involved in the construction of Namma Metro. The occupants called emergency services and ran out of the building before it fell down.

Fire department personnel rushed to the spot of the incident and carried out timely evacuation before the collapse.

A video of the incident was circulated on social media and also shared by news agency ANI. The video showed the building, which already had a slight tilt, came crashing down on a narrow street in a residential area.

Further details awaited.

