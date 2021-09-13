Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 4 arrested in Karnataka over viral video of woman’s sexual assault
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
bengaluru news

4 arrested in Karnataka over viral video of woman’s sexual assault

Yadgir superintendent of police Vedamurthy, in a video statement released Monday, said the four arrested a day ago have said the incident took place one and a half years ago
READ FULL STORY
By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 03:11 PM IST

Yadgir district police have arrested four men after a video of a woman being stripped began doing the rounds on social media. Yadgir superintendent of police Vedamurthy, in a video statement released Monday, said the four arrested a day ago have said the incident took place one and a half years ago.

Also Read | Rape survivor can terminate 29-week pregnancy: Bombay high court

Police said in the video, the suspects could be seen stripping, sexually abusing and assaulting the woman with sugarcane sticks. The suspects were also allegedly heard telling the woman that no one is coming to her rescue and also speak about some money they lost. The miscreants used the mobile torchlight and vehicle’s headlight since the video was shot at night. The video also showed the miscreants clicking selfies with the victim during the assault.

Police have identified the Dalit woman. According to police, the incident took place on the Yadgir-Shahapur state highway. “The police department has taken the case very seriously. Shahapur police have registered a suo motu case and the matter will be investigated,” Vedamurthy said in a report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.