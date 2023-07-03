Lizard falls into utensil, 49 students fall ill after consuming noon meal

At least 49 students in Appanadoddy village of Raichur taluk fell ill on Saturday after allegedly consuming food in which a lizard had fallen, officials familiar with the developments said.

All the affected students were admitted to hospitals and later discharged after treatment, they added.

According to the officials, the incident occurred at Appanadoddy government primary school, where 188 students consumed the afternoon lunch on Saturday.

Among them, 123 students from Classes 1 to 5 ate the food. One student developed stomach pain and vomiting and was immediately admitted to the Raichur Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) Teaching Hospital. Thirty-seven students received treatment at the nearby Yapaldinni Primary Health Centre, officials said.

The teachers informed health officials about the incident, and a team of doctors promptly arrived at the school to treat the affected students. An additional 30 students were treated at Appanadoddy School itself, officials said, adding that the health department has set up a camp in the village to monitor the situation.

Rural MLA Basanagowda Daddal, who received information about the incident, immediately visited Appanadodi’s school, Yapaldinni PHC and RIMS and conducted an inspection. A discussion was held with the school teachers, SDMC, parents, villagers and health department officials.

Officials close to the matter said minor irrigation and science technology minister N.S. Bosaraju has instructed the district collector and zilla parishad chief executive officer to monitor the health of the students.

“In the wake of the Appana Doddy case, the school principal and kitchen staff should take necessary precautionary measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” Bosaraju said, adding that the officers should instruct school headmasters to make necessary arrangements for hygienic cooking and ensure clean water is used for cooking.

The district administration has been directed to inspect the kitchen staff and school heads immediately after cooking.

‘’Today morning, five students were discharged from RIMS. On Saturday night, 44 students were discharged,’’ Raichur DHO Dr Surendra Babu told HT. He said many parents panicked after hearing the news and admitted children to hospitals.

“But all are out of danger and well. Soon after the incident, we deputed a health team to the village, who treated students. We have collected water and food samples and sent them to the laboratory. We are waiting for the report,” he added.

