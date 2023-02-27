4-year-old dies after dog bite in Bellary; fresh debate erupts

A four-year-old girl bit by a stray dog in Ballary city succumbed to the injuries on Saturday, officials said on Sunday.

According to civic officials, on February 7, 30 people were bitten by the stray dog, including a four-year-old at Vattappagere extension.

All the injured were admitted to the Vijayanagara institute of medical sciences (VIMS) and later discharged, the officials said.

The four-year-old girl, Taiba, daughter of Mohammed Kishar, a daily wage worker, sustained injuries on the stomach and leg and was admitted to VIMS on February 7, officials said.

After she developed complications, she was shifted to the National institute of mental health and neurosciences (NIMHANS ) in Bengaluru for further treatment on February 18, they said, adding the girl, who was not responding to the treatment, died on Saturday.

“My daughter was very active and never suffered any ailment. The mad dog claimed her life,” Kishar said.

He said that people, particularly school children, are facing hardships due to the dog menace in the city.

“In our ward also, we are facing dog menace. We even complained to the Bellary city corporation (BCC). But the officials did not take any action,” he said.

“The four-year-old girl’s death is really painful. But it was not due to rabies infection as per the report of NIMHANS doctors,” BCC commissioner N Rudresh said.

He said the BCC sterilized over 4,000 dogs in the city in the past six months.

Fresh tender worth ₹3.07 crores has been invited from bidders to take up anti-rabies vaccination and anti-birth control (ACB ) measures on street dogs, he said, adding that according to veterinary officials of the city, more than 20,000 street dogs are in the city limits, with plans to sterilize them.

“We are urging the BCC to take steps immediately to protect residents from dog bites, but officials are in slumber and become alert only after such incidents,” convener of Humane World for Animals, a Ballary-based NGO, F A Nikithta, said.

Dog bite cases are not new in the district.

On December 18 last year, two children died at Badanahatti village in Bellary district after being bitten by dogs. On February 21, six students were injured by a dog bite at 12 wards in the city.

“The BCC officials give irresponsible answers when we urge them to control dog menace. Last year, the BCC conducted sterilization of 4,000 dogs and is asking us for the result. But if the ACB measures are taken on at least 80-85% of stray dogs in the city, only then can we expect a reduction in dog menace,” Nikithta added.

