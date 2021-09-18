Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 5 family members, including 9-month-old baby, found dead in Bengaluru house
A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Byadarahalli police station. &nbsp;(Representational Image)
A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Byadarahalli police station.  (Representational Image)
bengaluru news

5 family members, including 9-month-old baby, found dead in Bengaluru house

The family members were found dead in different rooms of the house, police have found in their preliminary investigation. 
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 05:32 AM IST

Five members of a family, including a nine-month-old baby, were found dead in a house in Bengaluru on Friday night, multiple reports said citing the police. A two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who starved for almost four days, was also found unconscious in the house on Chetan Circle fourth cross in Thigalarapalya of Magadi Road, the reports added. The girl, who the police said might have fallen unconscious after starving for almost four days, was sent to the hospital.

According to the police, the family might have killed themselves four days ago. Police have found in their preliminary investigation that all four adults were found dead in different rooms of the house, which doors and windows were closed, according to one of the reports. “The baby was found dead on the bed. We have sent all the dead bodies for postmortem and the investigation has started,” Sanjeev M Patil, deputy commissioner of police (West), was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

The incident came to light on Friday after the house owner, who is a journalist with a local newspaper, came back. According to the reports citing the police, the owner was away for the last few days and came to check on his family members after they did not pick up his phone calls. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Byadarahalli police station and further investigation is going on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru police
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.