‘52 lakh farmers getting 10K in their accounts’: BJP Karnataka in-charge

Karnataka Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in-charge Arun Singh, on Wednesday, launched a scathing attack on Congress and said that the party did not work on giving people facilities while 52 lakh farmers are getting ₹10,000 in their accounts in the state under BJP's rule.

Arjun Singh interacted with the media after attending the Karnataka BJP Committee meeting today.

He said, "In Karnataka 52 lakh farmers are getting ₹10,000 in their accounts. Under 'Raitha Shakti Scheme' farmers are being provided additional amenities. The Railway budget for Karnataka is more than 7,500 crore."

"When the Congress government was there they did not work on giving people schemes, healthcare facilities and the construction of roads. We have provided 8 lakh houses under government schemes," Arjun Singh added.

Ahead of the state budget session for 2023-24, Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar on Friday lashed out at the BJP-led state government, saying the party does not have any agenda to focus on people.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the state budget session, Shivkumar claimed that 50 per cent of the works that were announced in the last budget have not been completed.

"It will be an election manifesto budget. Bharatiya Janata Party doesn't have any agenda to help people. The BJP govt is only about making announcements and promises in the media," Shivakumar told ANI.

Two rounds of discussions have been held with the Finance Department with regard to the state budget session, Bommai had said earlier.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that he would present a budget that would focus on farmers and the poor.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to take place later this year.