70k suggestions received from people for Brand Bengaluru project: DKS

Bengaluru The DyCM said that there are only 3 solutions to reduce traffic congestion-- flyover, metro and tunnel road--in Bengaluru. (ANI)

‘Brand Bengaluru’ initiative has received 70,000 suggestions, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said on Monday, at the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ conclave organised by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)

“70,000 suggestions have been received for the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ initiative. The suggestions have come from children to the elderly. Bengaluru belongs to the people, not to us. Citizen’s opinion is important before taking up the project,” Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar said that the voice of the citizens is the voice of the government. “Therefore, in the Brand Bengaluru project, we will collect the opinion of the people regarding the development of Bengaluru. We will prepare a blueprint for the development according to their expectations.”

The civic body on Monday, organised the conclave which included a series of meeting held by eight teams on varying issues after meeting different stakeholders. Discussions were held on issues like traffic, mobility, water scarcity, garbage management, environment, among others.

More than 500 subject matter experts discussed in detail on eight topics at the conclave. The report given by them will be reviewed again after which all the opinions will be consolidated and the final report will be submitted to the government, according to officials.

The deputy chief minister pointed out that traffic congestion, increase in tax collection and garbage disposal are the three main goals of the state government.

“There are only three solutions to reduce traffic congestion - flyover, metro and tunnel road. Road widening is a difficult task since the cost of land acquisition has increased. It is also difficult for people to cooperate with us. Strict measures are taken only in dire situations,” Shivakumar said.

Eight consultancy firms are in the race to prepare a comprehensive road infrastructure and traffic management plan for Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, adding that the tender will be called in the 45 days. “We will implement the plan gradually keeping our financial situation in mind. There is discussion going on about where to open the tunnel roads.”

To manage the vehicular congestion, the traffic police department has been instructed to hold a discussion regarding the change in office hours and school hours. “They will discuss and come to a conclusion and submit a report,” he said.

“The government has no intention of increasing the property tax immediately. A plan will be made to re-survey the properties in the city, digitize the property list and make all the documents easily accessible to the people. After the re-survey, the tax collection is expected to be two-three times higher than the current one,” Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar said that under the ‘Brand Bangalore’ initiative, ‘Nana Swattu’, ‘Automated Map Approval’ and ‘Non-Political Public Committee’ will be made at the ward level to help the citizens of Bengaluru, Shivakumar said.

“There are plans to make a ‘Non-Political Public Committee’ for the management of parks and playgrounds in each ward, a nodal officer will be appointed for it, and develop the parks and playgrounds using local CSR funds and protect them from encroachment,” he said.

The office of the deputy chief minister and Bengaluru development minister is also planning to address public grievances directly. “A website called ‘Sahayahasta’ is being developed so that I can directly check all the problems and provide necessary solutions,” he said.

Regarding solid waste management, a meeting of the officials of the environment and revenue department has been called on Tuesday. “Once the garbage is put in one place, no projects should be done in that place for the next 40 years. Garbage will be composted and scientifically sorted at that place,” Shivakumar said.

QR codes will be placed on every road to provide information about the ongoing work, he said, adding that people will be informed about all the projects in a transparent manner.

Pointing out that Bengaluru is not a planned city, the deputy chief minister said it grew exponentially, with 200,000-300,000 people coming from outside every year. “14,800,000 people live in Bengaluru. It will be made a good city where everyone can live.

“All these changes cannot be done in one day. Cooperation of all citizens is important.”

