7-year-old girl succumbs after falling into sambhar vessel at school: Report

Tragedy struck Kalaburagi district in Karnataka when a seven-year-old girl was killed after falling into a hot sambhar vessel at her government school. The shocking incident occurred in the Chinamagera village of the Afzalpur taluk on Thursday.

The deceased child is said to have accidentally fallen into a boiling hot sambhar vessel as it was brought out of the kitchen to be served at the midday meal. (HT File/Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Karnataka Energy Minister announces ₹5 lakh ex-gratia after tragic mother-daughter electrocution incident

The deceased child has been identified as Mahanthamma Shivappa Jamadar. She is said to have accidentally fallen into a boiling hot sambhar vessel as it was brought out of the kitchen to be served at the midday meal, The Times of India reported.

The girl, who was studying in the second standard, was brought to Bengaluru's Victoria hospital for treatment, but is said to have succumbed to her grave burn injuries in the early hours of Sunday, the publication said.

ALSO READ | 23-year-old woman, nine month old daughter electrocuted in Bengaluru

The tragedy occurred when the girl was playing with her friend, who was chasing her in the corridor of the school. She reportedly sustained 50 per cent burn injuries from the incident, and was first taken to the GIMS hospital in Kalaburagi, before being shifted to a private hospital, and then to Bengaluru on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Man arrested for killing girlfriend over argument in Karnataka's Hassan district

As many as three officials have been suspended so far in the matter on charges of negligence, including the school's headmaster Lalabi Nadaf, in charge headmaster Raju Chavan, and the head cook of the school, Kasturbai Talakeri. The suspensions came about on the day after the incident, after a report was submitted to higher authorities by the block education officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON