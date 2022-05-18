After resigning as Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council, Horatti joins BJP
- Senior politician Basavaraj Horatti, who recently resigned as the Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council and MLC, on Wednesday joined the BJP.
Senior politician Basavaraj Horatti, who recently resigned as the Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council and MLC, on Wednesday joined the BJP. He joined the party in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, BJP national General Secretary C T Ravi, Ministers R Ashoka, Govind Karjol, C C Patil among others.
"Basavaraj Horatti has been a member of the Legislative Council for nearly 45 years and has served as its Chairman and Minister. He is a leader with lot of experience, commands a lot of respect and has been working for the cause of teachers.
After deciding to join BJP he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and resigned from his post and has officially joined the party today," Bommai said. Speaking to reporters after welcoming the senior leader, he said, BJP is organising a huge programme in Hubballi shortly, to mark his induction into the party.
"His joining has strengthened the party. No one has the record of being an MLC for such a long time in the entire country. It has strengthened the party especially in the north Karnataka region. We will use his experience and will give him all the opportunities and respects he deserves," he added.
Bommai even shared the news on Twitter, writing: "Former leader of the JDS party, Shri Basavaraja Horatti, officially joined @BJP4Karnataka today. He was greeted with a party flag."
With this, Horatti, who has been elected as MLC seven successive times from 1980, has ended his long association with the JD(S). He is likely to be fielded as the BJP's candidate for the upcoming MLC polls from West Teachers’ constituency. Considered to be the senior-most MLC, the 76-year-old was seen as a prominent Lingayat face of the JD(S) from north Karnataka. He had been education minister in the state, and was elected as the Chairman of the Legislative Council in February 2021.
IT professional found dead inside Noida flat: Police
In a suspected case of suicide, a 32-year-old IT professional was found dead inside his rented apartment in a group housing society here, police said on Wednesday. The body was found hanging from a rope inside the fourth-floor apartment of the society in Sector 74, under Sector 113 police station limits, on Tuesday night, officials said.
The elephants are allowed to bathe twice a day, which often goes up to three times during severe heatwave. Their day goes by rolling in the mud pond and bath pond. And the time to leave from here is decided only at their own will. Visitors can often spot the white tigress, Rani, lounging in the open. And whenever in her enclosure, she too gets coolers to keep her cool.
Calcutta HC orders ex-WB education minister Partha Chatterjee to face CBI today
The Calcutta high court on Wednesday ordered former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation by 6 pm today in connection with the alleged irregularities in recruitment of teachers and group D staff in government schools.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan targets Cong after SC nod to OBC quota in local body polls
Bhopal: Minutes after the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Madhya Pradesh to hold local body elections with reservations for other backward classes, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a blistering attack on the Congress which he said, had conspired to block OBC quotas and now stood exposed.
Uttrakhand: ITBP carries rescue op after 2 trekkers go missing in Pithoragarh
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police is carrying out rescue operations at Uttrakhand's Pithoragarh to rescue two trekkers who went missing on Sunday during the Khaliya Top trek in Pithoragarh, news agency ANI reported. The trekkers, identified as Vishal Gangwar, 28, and Santosh Kumar, 30 are residents of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. The ITBP deployed two teams to search for the trekkers. The ITBP team said food and drinking water was provided by them.
