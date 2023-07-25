To tackle over speeding on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway, the police department has installed Artificial Intelligence (AI) based cameras on the highway, informed Karnataka’s additional director general of police (traffic and road safety) Alok Kumar. He also said that an Intelligent Traffic Management System will be experimented in Mysuru soon.

AI based cameras installed on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway to capture offenders

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - Two-wheelers, autos to be banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from Aug 1

Alok Kumar tweeted, “Inspected the progress of road safety related work on Bengaluru- Mysore Expressway. AI based cameras deployed on trial basis to capture over speeding. Introducing Intelligent Traffic Management System in Mysore City soon, any suggestion from citizens is welcome in this regard.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the recent past, many vehicles were seen travelling the wrong route on the expressway, causing danger to the other commuters on the road. The ADGP even warned of Driving License cancellation if anyone was caught flouting the rules on the highway. According to the Karnataka government, Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway saw 100 deaths and 335 injuries due to accidents till June this year.

On Tuesday, NHAI said that two wheelers, two wheelers and tractors will be banned from the expressway from August 1. He also stated that slow-moving vehicles like two-wheelers, tractors, autos and other non-motor vehicles might compromise road safety aspects as the expressway is meant to be for fast-moving vehicles. It also said that alternate routes and separate roads are available for such vehicles. In March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this Expressway during his visit to Karnataka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON